On the main stage spotlight: Dance Connections seeks to instill love of dance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsey Hull. Dancers participate in a summer camp with Lindsey Hull of Dance Connections in July.

Dance Connections is a dance studio that primarily serves preschool and elementary-aged children in Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook.

Founded in 2005 by Lindsey Hull, a former National Dance Team Championship judge who has coached Birmingham-area teams such as the UAB Golden Girls and Mountain Brook High School Dorians, Dance Connections focuses on instilling a love of dance in young, beginner dancers.

During the school year, Hull and her team of five teachers lead after-school sessions at Vestavia Hills Elementaries Cahaba Heights, Dolly Ridge, Liberty Park and West, along with Mountain Brook’s Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Classes are also offered at Liberty Pals Enrichment Center (a ministry of The Church at Liberty Park), Saint Stephen’s Preschool and the Gathering Place Christian Academy in Moody. The school year culminates in an end-of-season showcase hosted in May.

Dance Connections offers four-day summer dance camps, which feature different themes throughout the week, and preparation clinics for middle schoolers looking to make their school dance teams.

Class times, locations and dates can be found at the Dance Connections website, danceconnectionsonline.com, where parents can also register their children for classes, view program curriculums and contact instructors.