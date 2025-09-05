Obituary: Stewart M. Graham, March 13, 1928 — July 21, 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ward Graham Stewart M. Graham

Stewart M. Graham’s family would like to let you know that his strength of character, quest for winning, adventure and gentlemanly manner have completed their purpose here in this physical world. Stewart left us on July 21, 2025.

He’s been called by our Lord to come home and join his wife of nearly 70 years, Delle. Though he has missed her greatly, (never missing a chance to share a photo album of memorable photographs created by Delle’s younger sister, Patsy), he left a mark here on earth with his sons, Ward and Bart. His strength of character and passion for life will continue through Ward and his wife, Bettina, as well as through Bart, his wife Susan, their children, Madison and Rivers.

Stewart spent his last 5½ years with wonderful friends at his residence, Lenbrook, joining a variety of friends at “his table” in The Brook restaurant. He also enjoyed time with friends in his exercise group (for which he was renowned for his consistent and early attendance), playing bingo and joining his poker buddies three times a week. In his last poker game, he “won the last hand he ever played.”

Stewart encourages all his family and friends to honor themselves by continuing with his zeal for life and never-ending pursuit of blue horizons just over the next ridge. He possessed a devout belief in himself that drove him forward, allowing him to become a self-made man of respect, honor, aspiration and with a dignity that he passes on to his family.

Though traveling most weeks with work, he always created the time to be present at swim meets as well as attending football games, basketball, baseball games and involving his sons in a youth character building program, Y Indian Guides.

Stewart and Delle deeply loved their two grandchildren, Madison and Rivers. The birth of Madison and Rivers brought in a whole new chapter of life once they came into the picture. Madison and Rivers’ activities seemed to dominate what Stew and Delle did the last 20 years or so of their lives. They took great joy in going to all their athletic and academic events. Their two grandchildren could not be a greater legacy for them.

Stewart was born March 13, 1928. He grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, with two sisters, Claris Lee and Barbara, as well as his younger brother, Don. His mother, Ola Graham, raised them as a single parent during the Great Depression with an always warm respect for the church and their religion, a nurturing and passionately educational environment. This is probably most evident by his desire to work in his first job selling airplane rides at Bowman Field, Louisville, at the age of 9. Even then he was illustrating his ambition and aspirations to become more and not settle for mere average normalcy.

Attending Male High School in Louisville, Stewart excelled as a football player both offensively and defensively. The Orlando Sentinel named him “All Southern” offensive and defensive guard Dec. 22, 1945. He was also named “All-Kentucky” by the Louisville Courier Journal. This led Coach Bobby Dodd of the Georga Tech Yellow Jackets to pursue and sign Stewart to a full scholarship in 1946. During his years at Georgia Tech, he also completed the Air Force ROTC program.

Stewart met his wife, Eudelle Lanier, a farm girl from Metter, Georgia, who was creating a life for herself attending college and working. Stewart and Delle were married on June 30, 1950, at First Baptist Church Atlanta.

After graduating from Georgia Tech in 1950, Stewart joined the U.S. Air Force and became a pilot and aircraft commander in the Strategic Air Command. As a captain, he also trained to become a squadron leader. His flight training was in T-6s, with most of his flight hours in KC-97s refueling aircraft and B-29 bombers. During their Air Force years, Delle worked as the executive secretary to the general of staff personnel for the Second Air Force Strategic Air Command in Barksdale, Louisiana. Stewart and Delle recalled this as the happiest times of their lives together.

Stewart began his professional career with a brief stint with Texaco but spent most of his career with Anaconda Wire and Cable. Stewart loved golf and enjoyed playing every Saturday that he could at Vestavia Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. He and Delle also played as couples on Sundays after attending their church, Vestavia Hills Baptist Church.

Continuing their love of golf, Stewart joined Cherokee Town and Country Club after the family moved back to Atlanta and, when they could, continued to play as couples on Sundays after church.

On Nov. 28, 2016, Stewart was presented with the National Defense Service Medal by the Air Force. It was a formal military presentation delivered after a 60-year delay of recognition. Stewart was also inducted into the “Kentucky Colonels,” an honorary and charitable organization, by Gov. Julian Carroll in 1978. While historically associated with military roles, the title now signifies a commitment to community service and philanthropy.

In addition to his mother and father, Stewart is proceeded in death by his wife Delle, sisters Claris Lee and Barbara, as well as his younger brother Don. Stewart is survived by Ward and his wife Bettina, Bart and his wife Susan, granddaughter Madison and grandson Rivers – as well as nieces Betty and Sherrie and nephews Mark and Richard.

But of all these things, what impacts us the most is that “Dad always believed in us.”

We invite you to attend either or both of Stewart’s memorials. The first is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, Georgia, 30114. TEL: 770-479-9300. This will be a military service lasting about 30 minutes. Stewart and Delle will be interred together following the service.

You are also invited to a memorial for Stewart where he resided for the last 5½ years at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Lenbrook – Atlanta Residence, 3747 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, Georgia, 30319 in the Event Center. TEL: 404-233-3000.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be shared with Georgia National Cemetery of the Department of Veteran Affairs, Lenbrook – Atlanta, Louisville Male High School Alumni Association, Georgia Tech, the First Baptist Church Roswell, Georgia, or Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Sandy Springs.