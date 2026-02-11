NS Dance Co. shapes dancers, people in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Evolve. Dancers from the NS Dance Studio in Cahaba Heights. Dancers from the NS Dance Studio in Cahaba Heights.

On any given afternoon in Cahaba Heights, music spills softly from the doors of NS Dance Studio as students of all ages lace up shoes, stretch at the barre or nervously rehearse a new combination.

Inside, it’s not just about perfecting a turn or mastering a rhythm. It’s about belonging. For the past 15 years, NS Dance Company has quietly built a reputation as a place where high-level dance training and genuine care for students go hand in hand.

In a region rich with dance studios, husband-and-wife team Natalie Virciglio Simpson and Shad Simpson set out to do something distinct: provide elite instruction in a warm, welcoming environment where every dancer — whether recreational or competitive — is treated with equal importance.

“NS Dance wants to be both a dance company and provide students with dance instruction who are just dancing for fun,” Shad Simpson said. “There is no difference in the quality of instruction that the different groups receive.”

NS Dance welcomes students of all ages and experience levels, from preschoolers discovering movement for the first time to advanced dancers training with the competitive NS Company. Located at 3242 Cahaba Heights Road, the facility is designed to support dancers at every stage of their journey.

Expand Photo courtesy of Natalie Virciglio Simpson NS Dance Studio owners Natalie Virciglio Simpson and Shad Simpson NS Dance Studio owners Natalie Virciglio Simpson and Shad Simpson.

Natalie Simpson, who is both owner and artistic director, brings a lifetime of experience to the studio. She began dancing at just 18 months old and went on to train extensively in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and hip-hop. A former captain of the John Carroll Cavalettes dance team and a member of Auburn University’s Tiger Paws dance team, Natalie has performed, choreographed and judged at the highest levels of the dance world. Her students have earned regional and national titles, a testament to both her technical expertise and her commitment to nurturing young talent.

Shad Simpson’s dance story is equally rooted in passion and performance. Having grown up in his mother’s dance studio, Shad began dancing at age 2 and later earned prestigious titles through Dance Masters of America. His career took him from Disney productions and cruise lines to Broadway Dance Center and the iconic “Radio City Christmas Spectacular.” Today, he channels those experiences into teaching tap and clogging, inspiring students with both discipline and heart.

Beyond technique, NS Dance emphasizes personal growth — something Shad believes is more important than ever in a post-COVID world.

“Dance instruction also provides socialization for students, especially over the last five years after COVID,” he said. “Our dance instruction provides students with the opportunity to emerge from their shell and become more comfortable with both who they are as dancers, as well as who they are as individuals.”

That sense of confidence building and community extends to the studio’s faculty, which includes accomplished professionals such as Madison Ryan, a former Alabama Ballet Corps de Ballet member who now teaches ballet and jazz. With a background that includes Youth American Grand Prix finals and scholarships to elite ballet programs, Ryan brings a professional perspective that elevates the studio’s classical training.

As NS Dance continues to grow, its mission remains the same: to share the love and joy of dance while building confident, compassionate individuals. For families across Vestavia Hills and beyond, NS Dance isn’t just a studio. It’s a second home and a legacy of movement, creativity and heart that continues to shape the next generation, one step at a time.