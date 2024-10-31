Next generation of Vestavia Hills firefighters complete training

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Sam Springfield of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department waits his turn to practice a crawl space exercise during his firefighter training at the Over the Mountain Regional Training Center in Mountain Brook on Oct. 1. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Justin Baker, left, lead instructor at the training center, prepares firefighter trainees for an exercise in the burn building. Prev Next

Firefighters from the Vestavia Hills Fire Department gathered in Mountain Brook this fall to complete necessary training, a rite of passage for the recruits who wish to see the inside of a burning building.

Required to participate in a 10-week course at the Over the Mountain Regional Training Center to become qualified for full duty, the 2024 recruit class completed a variety of exercises and tests to earn their certificate from the Alabama Fire College, a distinction that recognizes they are capable of performing the duties of a firefighter.

“It breaks it down from introduction to the fire service to ladders, hose, search and rescue, fire extinguishers, public education, communications,” said Justin Baker, lead instructor at OTM RTC and a battalion chief at the Mountain Brook Fire Department. “There's 23 different chapters, and so this is the minimum standards that they have to pass to become a professional firefighter.”

The Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Rocky Ridge, Hoover and Homewood fire departments have partnered together with the fire college to form the OTM RTC, allowing the facility to host certification classes through the college.

Baker said they average 25-28 people in the program each year, with this year’s class, known as “The Watchmen,” having 29 recruits, although one had failed out as of Oct. 1.

“We have a very high success rate in our school. I think that it's how we go about picking who the instructors are, how they teach,” Baker said. “I feel like we go above and beyond minimum standards, and so we do have a high success rate. But we typically will lose an average of two or three people a class.”

Sam Springfield, a native of Vestavia Hills and a firefighter with Vestavia, said it's the atmosphere created by the instructors, and his peers, that has helped him succeed in the program.

“There's a lot of life lessons I've learned. One of those is never quit. It's gonna get hard,” he said. “But it helps me a lot because I’ve got 29 brothers and sisters in here. If we're doing PT or something, and I'm struggling, I can look over at one of them, and they'll encourage me, or I know they're struggling, and it helps me work through it.”

Springfield always knew he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement, firefighting or the military, as he was inspired by his father, who is a police officer. He got his basic EMT certification in high school and went on to finish his paramedic certification after graduation.

“I love talking to people, meeting different people, and there's just something fun about getting to meet people,” Springfield said. “I've brought on patients who are one month old to all the way in their 90s, which is something unique.”

While the social aspect is something Springfield notes as a positive of the job, he also recognizes the difficulties that come with it.

“I like to see people succeed and do well, and seeing somebody hurt or struggle is very hard for me to watch,” he said. “But it makes me happy that I'm able to try to provide some comfort or help.”

The program trains recruits to withstand the physical requirements of the job, but Baker said instructors also emphasize mental health and personal character throughout the lessons, ensuring a well-rounded experience.

Recruits graduate from the program on Nov. 7, going on to serve their individual communities better prepared than before.