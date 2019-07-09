New Neighbors League makes annual donation

× Expand Photo courtesy of the New Neighbors League Club. New Neighbors League Club members at their annual Mah Jongg Tournament, which raised money for a gift to UAB’s Alzheimer’s Research Program.

The New Neighbors League Club (NNLC) of Birmingham announced its 2019 Annual Donation gift in July to the Alzheimer’s Research Program at UAB, led by Dr. Jeremy Hershkowitz.

The NNLC presented Katye Fulgaar, director of development at UAB, a $4,000 check at the club’s May luncheon, held at The Club. Most of the donation money was raised at the NNLC Mah Jongg Tournament and Fundraiser held in March.

For more information, contact Chela Colvin at chcolvin@gmail.com.

The NNLC is a not-for-profit social and service organization to bring together new neighbors in the Birmingham area through a wide variety of events and activities, including monthly luncheons and programs.

The NNLC also focuses on service to the community by contributing time and money to local charitable organizations.

Submitted by the New Neighbors League Club.