New Merkel House honoring memories this Mother’s Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Perry. Pictures of New Merkel House attendees’ mothers line a table at the 2017 Mother’s Day Memories event.

This Mother’s Day, New Merkel House Director Melanie Perry and other staff will help senior citizens in Vestavia Hills share memories of their mothers.

“They take a bigger sense of pride,” Perry said. “... We try to keep it upbeat.”

Perry said senior residents will share with each other their stories, joy and memories of childhood, and Perry herself will share stories about her mother, including the time she messed up cooking dressing.

Perry said while the event isn’t held every year, it has been a positive experience since she started helping as a volunteer, before she became director.

The senior center will have a similar event for Father’s Day in June, Perry said.

The New Merkel House will also be decorated with flowers for the event.

Here’s a list of other things happening in May. The New Merkel House will be closed on Memorial Day, though staff will dedicate time during the month to remind visitors about the reason for the holiday:

► Lunch, Monday through Friday served at 11:45.

► Tuesday Tai Chi at 12:30, along with table games.

► “Getting to Know You Lunch” each Wednesday, where VHECH students join visitors for lunch.

► Bingo at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

► Tech Talk Thursdays

► Monthly Nutritional Education

► Games played every day

► Art with Tina Chaffin on May 14

For more information, contact Perry at 967-5977, or visit the activities calendar at vhal.org or on the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page.