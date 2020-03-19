New athletics program coordinator to focus on aquatics

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Youth Athletic Coordinator Jeff Corley, the new athletic programs coordinator for Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation, at Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Jeff Corley has been on a journey to many states over the past two decades, from holding jobs in parks and recreation to serving as an NFL, collegiate and high school football referee to driving a school bus. But now, his travels have landed him in the Parks and Recreation Department at the city of Vestavia Hills.

Corley is the new athletic programs coordinator and will focus on the new aquatics facility being built at Wald Park, set to open this summer.

In addition to working for the Alabaster Parks and Recreation Department and similar jobs at various universities and colleges, Corley found himself refereeing NFL games several years ago during the short-lived referee lockout. A contract dispute between NFL officials and the league prompted the league to hire “replacement refs,” a job Corley remembers fondly.

“It was a good time,” Corley said. “We had a really good crew. … We knew it wouldn’t last long.”

Corley said he was fortunate enough to cover games in cities such as Detroit, Tampa Bay and New Orleans. His family was able to come watch the game in New Orleans, he said. He still stays in touch with his fellow crew members.

While refereeing games is fun, Corley said that, in his heart, he’s a programmer. He said he enjoys helping plan community recreation.

“We can touch and influence and help out lifestyles of the entire lifespan from children to senior adults,” Corley said. “That’s exciting.”

The city’s public services director, Brian Davis, praised Corley’s 35 years of experience and experience with facility management.

“He fit the bill,” Davis said.

Originally from Michigan, Corley worked at Eastern Michigan University, then studied and worked at Ohio State University and the University of Iowa.

His first full-time job out of school was at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, Louisiana, where he worked with what he said was less-than-ideal facilities but still had a good time.

“We had a hole in the ceiling that leaked,” Corley said. “It was like a waterfall.”

Corley went on to work at Bradley University and Indiana University and eventually moved to the Birmingham area, where he has worked for Samford University, the city of Alabaster and then the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Corley managed facilities and marketing for UAB before the university outsourced those positions in 2013.

“It was a great facility,” he said. “UAB was doing good things.”

Having planted roots here with his wife and two sons, Corley decided not to move after the outsourcing in 2013. He took random jobs, including driving a school bus and officiating high school and college sports, before finally landing with the city of Vestavia Hills this year.

His main focus will be managing the Wald Park aquatics facility, but he also plans to get involved in team sports in the fall when the pool closes, as well as helping plan some special parks and recreation events throughout the city.

Corley said he wants to provide programming for all ages and take advantage of having both a leisure pool and a competition-style pool.

“I don’t think people really realize how nice that’s going to be,” he said.

Vestavia will be one of few cities in the state to have a 50-meter competition pool, and Corley said the pool can even be split up into 25-yard lanes that can be used for fitness classes.

The city has welcomed him with open arms, Corley said. “I’ve been very pleased.”

Corley said he aligns with the city’s community-first mentality toward programming, meaning residents come first on the schedule of city facilities, instead of focusing on making money by bringing in outside groups and letting them rent the facility.

“We’re here for the community first,” Corley said. “If we can do outside groups, tournaments … that’s fine.”

Corley also said the city will hire lifeguards for the pool. Those interested can contact City Hall.