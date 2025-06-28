Miss Vestavia Hills, Miss Hoover score 2nd preliminary wins in Miss Alabama 2025

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith, at right, tied for first place in the evening gown preliminary with Miss Phenix City Hannah Adams, at left, at the Miss Alabama 2025 competition at Samford University on Friday, June 27, 2025. Miss Hoover Emma Terry, center, won the talent preliminary Friday night.

Both Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith and Miss Hoover Emma Terry lit up the stage once again Friday night, each capturing their second preliminary win of the week at the 2025 Miss Alabama competition.

Smith, an 18-year-old from Slocumb who just finished her freshman year at Auburn University, tied Miss Phenix City Hannah Adams in the evening gown preliminary in the final round of prelimianries at Samford University’s Wright Center on Friday night.

Smith also tied with Miss Tennessee Valley Lauren Vance in the talent preliminary on Thursday night with a baton twirling performance.

Terry, a 22-year-old from Leeds who just completed her master’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, claimed the talent award Friday night with a poised and powerful ballet en pointe performance. Terry also won the evening gown category Wednesday night on the first night of preliminaries.

With two preliminary wins each, both Smith and Terry are almost guaranteed to earn a spot in the top 13 in the finals at Samford on Saturday night.

The two women are among 43 contestants competing for the coveted state crown. The winner will be crowned by Miss America Abbie Stockard, a Vestavia Hills native who was Miss Hoover 2023 and Miss Alabama 2024.

Here’s a rundown on preliminary winners each night:

Wednesday:

Evening gown: Miss Hoover Emma Terry

Talent: Miss Eastern Shore Rylie Dewley and Miss Hidden River Abby Sosa (tie)

Thursday:

Evening gown: Miss West Central Emma Walters

Talent: Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith and Miss Tennessee Valley Lauren Vance (tie)

Friday: