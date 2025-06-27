Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith wins talent preliminary at Miss Alabama

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith,at right, tied Miss Tennessee Valley Lauren Vance, left, in the talent preliminary at the Miss Alabama 2025 competition at Samford University on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Miss West Central Emma Walters, center, won Thursday night’s evening gown preliminary.

Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith on Thursday night was a talent preliminary winner at the 2025 Miss Alabama competition.

Smith, a Slocumb native who just finished her freshman year at Auburn University, twirled baton for her talent and shared the talent preliminary win with Miss Tennessee Valley Lauren Vance, who played piano. Also earning recognition Thursday night was Miss West Central Emma Walters, who won Thursday night’s preliminary evening gown award.

The three are among 43 contestants competing to become Miss Alabama at Samford University’s Wright Center.

Smith stated in an Instagram post on the Miss Vestavia Hills page that she is proud that all of her hard work, both physically and mentally, has paid off in this competition.

“I can’t believe that I competed on this Miss Alabama stage!” she wrote.

Thursday’s recognition places Smith among the standouts in this year’s competition and highlights Vestavia Hills on the statewide stage. This is the first time there has been a Miss Vestavia Hills in about 30 years.

On Wednesday night, Miss Hoover Emma Terry was a preliminary winner in evening gown, while Miss Eastern Shore Rylie Dewley and Miss Hidden River Abby Sosa tied in the talent preliminary Wednesday night.

Preliminary judging continues Friday, with additional awards to be announced Friday night, leading up to Saturday’s crowning of the new Miss Alabama by Miss America Abbie Stockard, also from Vestavia Hills and who served as Miss Hoover 2024.