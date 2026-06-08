Miss Vestavia Hills 2026 named a talent winner at Miss Alabama

× Expand Photo from Katherine Grigsby Facebook page Katherine Grigsby plays "Nostradamus" as her talent demonstration in her preliminary competition for Miss Alabama 2026 at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama, on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Katherine Grigsby, Miss Vestavia Hills 2026, earned a talent award at the 2026 Miss Alabama competition this past weekend at Samford University as Ruby Tilghman of Birmingham was crowned Miss Alabama 2026.

Grigsby was a preliminary talent winner on Friday night but did not advance to the top 14 contestants. She performed a piano piece, "Nostradamus," during her preliminary night.

Grigsby is a kinesiology major at the University of Alabama with plans to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, specializing in pediatric care. She also plays clarinet in Alabama's Million Dollar Band.

Her community service initiative centers on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that builds beds for children in need. Grigsby co-founded the Birmingham South chapter at age 14 alongside her mother and has raised more than $200,000 and helped build more than 1,000 beds through the organization.

Her path to the Miss Alabama stage was unconventional. Before competing at the Miss level, Grigsby was a competitive wrestler at Hewitt-Trussville High School, winning a state championship at the 114-pound weight class. She has been involved in pageants since age 3, previously competed as Miss Hamilton's Teen, and finished as second runner-up at Miss Alabama's Teen 2025.

She was also named one of seven finalists for a science, technology, engineering and math scholarship at this year's competition.

Tilghman, a University of Alabama chemistry graduate originally from Panama City, Florida, will represent Alabama at Miss America 2027. Outgoing titleholder Emma Terry crowned her successor Saturday night.