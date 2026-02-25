Miss Vestavia Hills’ Teen fosters hope on and off stage

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lyla Smith. Miss Vestavia Hills Teen 2026 Lyla Smith Miss Vestavia Hills Teen 2026 Lyla Smith rode in the Vestavia Hills Christmas Parade in Liberty Park.

While Lyla Smith is no stranger to pageants, taking home the title of Miss Vestavia Hills’ Teen last year was one of her most memorable moments, thanks to her sisters.

Her older sister, Evie, was Miss Vestavia Hills 2025 and had the opportunity to crown her. Lyla’s younger sister, Camilla, is her Rising Star, so they get to go on stage together, as well, when Lyla competes in Miss Alabama’s Teen on March 6-8 at Thompson High School in Alabaster, making it a full family affair.

“I was so happy, and it was honestly one of the most surreal moments,” Lyla said after winning the talent, gown and community service categories in the Miss Vestavia Hills Teen competition. “My sister got to crown me and give me one last hug as Miss Vestavia Hills. … I was really shocked in that moment and so happy to have received those awards and the scholarship money.”

Lyla, a junior at Slocomb High School, has been competing in pageants for more than a decade, earning titles like Miss Phenix City’s Teen and Miss Jubilee’s Teen.

Since being crowned Miss Vestavia Hills’ Teen, she has attended a local veterans event to thank those who have served and participated in the city’s Christmas parade. She has also been working to raise money and support for foster children through her community service platform, Fostering Hope. Having been abused as a child, Lyla said she wants to help children going through difficult times and encourages others to do the same.

“Even if everyone can’t foster a child, you can foster hope,” she said.

To raise money for her platform, she has hosted coin war events where students brought in loose change to Slocomb Elementary School to benefit the local department of human resources and children in foster care. Lyla also held a mother/daughter princess tea party with the help of her sisters and friends to benefit foster children.

That support from her family has extended to her preparation for pageants, as well. Lyla is the seventh woman in her immediate family to compete in the Miss America organization. She also has had the opportunity to compete with her sister, Evie, and Lyla said that together they practiced their baton talents and interview questions, as well as prayed backstage.

At Miss Alabama’s Teen on March 6-8, Lyla plans to perform her baton talent to the song “I’m Still Standing” from the movie “Sing.” To prepare for the competition, she has been practicing her baton twirling and interview skills and training to run her second half marathon. She is also on the track team at school.

“I’m really looking forward to showing all of the things I’ve being working on, like my fitness, talent and wardrobe,” Lyla said. “I’m also excited to be with all of my friends. The sisterhood of this organization is so close. We’re competing with each other, not against each other.”

Those interested in seeing more of Lyla’s pageant prep and fitness journey can follow her on Instagram at @Milesandcrownss.