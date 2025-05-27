Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard to speak at Turning Point Foundation luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Abbie Stockard Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard

Vestavia Hills’ own Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard will be the featured guest at a luncheon fundraiser for The Turning Point Foundation, a Christ-centered residential recovery center in Chilton County for men battling substance abuse, on June 17.

The luncheon is scheduled to take place at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive. There will be photo opportunities with Miss America at 11 a.m., followed by the luncheon and program at noon and autograph session from 1 to 2 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning ESPN broadcaster Lauren Sisler, whose parents died of an accidental drug overdose when she was 18, is scheduled to be the emcee for the event.

Tickets are $75 for adults, $50 for children under 18 or $500 for a sponsorship table of eight. Register for the luncheon here.

Stockard’s uncle, Brian Stockard, is executive director for The Turning Point Foundation.