Memorial service for Vestavia Hills Police Chief Danny Rary is Tuesday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Police Department Vestavia Hills police Chief Danny Rary

A memorial service for Vestavia Hills police Chief Danny Rary, who died Aug. 1 after a long battle with cancer, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

Visitation is set for 3 to 4 p.m. at the church, with the memorial service immediately following, according to Rary’s obituary.

Rary, 68, had been in law enforcement since 1978 and with the Vestavia Hills Police Department for 42 years, and he had been police chief for 12 ½ years.

He was born in Gadsden and served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1978. He began his career with the Hueytown Police Department in 1978 and transferred to the Pleasant Grove Police Department in 1980 before joining the force in Vestavia Hills in September 1981, according to his obituary.

He was promoted to sergeant in 1985, lieutenant in 1996, deputy chief in 2005 and chief on Jan. 1, 2011, making him the seventh police chief for Vestavia Hills.

Rary is survived by his wife Carron Rary, son Shane Rary, daughter, Hannah Stiver, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, mother, brother, mother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Rary can be made to the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation, which supports Vestavia Hills officers and their families.