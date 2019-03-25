Mayor’s prayer breakfast to feature Vapor Ministries

× Expand Staff photo. Mayor Ashley Curry speaks at the 28th annual Vestavia Hills Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, which returns this year on April 23.

Vapor Ministries founder Micah McElveen will be the keynote speaker at the mayor’s prayer breakfast, April 23 at a country club in Vestavia Hills at 7:30 a.m.

The prayer breakfast has been a staple in the community for almost 30 years, Mayor Ashley Curry said, and the idea is to “offer inspirational speakers and topics” for residents in the community.

The breakfast will help raise awareness about all that residents have to be thankful for.

“I’m not afraid or ashamed to bring faith-based programs to the city,” Curry said.

In addition to McElveen’s speech, the mayor will speak and there will be speeches from a local clergy member, students from Vestavia Hills, a member of the military and others, Curry said.

Several prayers will be offered, along with scripture reading, Curry said.

McElveen suffered a near-fatal surfing accident that gave him a new outlook on life and led him to start the ministry, which opened at 1069 Montgomery Highway in the fall of 2018.

“We’re not guaranteed a long life,” McElveen previously told the Vestavia Voice. “The truth is, our time on earth is like a vapor. When you realize that, you are afforded an opportunity to live it differently.”

A large percentage of the store’s profits goes toward missions, including five community centers in three countries that provide “disciple-making programs” to approximately 5,400 children, youth and adults.

The event is typically well attended, Curry said, and tickets can be purchased through the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event.