Market on the Mountain brings buyers

Market on the Mountain

Abigail Honeycutt plays with her new toy. The Mountaintots Christian Day School’s biannual Market on the Mountain consignment sale was held September 21-22 at the Student Center on the Mountaintop Community Church in Vestavia. Shoppers arrived and waited in line to shop for kid’s clothes, toys, equipment, furniture and more. The proceeds from sales benefit Mountaintots Christian Day School.