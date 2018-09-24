Market on the Mountain brings buyers

1 of 13
Market on the Mountain
The Mountaintots Christian Day School’s biannual Market on the Mountain consignment sale was held September 21-22 at the Student Center on the Mountaintop Community Church in Vestavia. Shoppers arrived and waited in line to shop for kid’s clothes, toys, equipment, furniture and more. The proceeds from sales benefit Mountaintots Christian Day School.
Abigail Honeycutt plays with her new toy. The Mountaintots Christian Day School’s biannual Market on the Mountain consignment sale was held September 21-22 at the Student Center on the Mountaintop Community Church in Vestavia. Shoppers arrived and waited in line to shop for kid’s clothes, toys, equipment, furniture and more. The proceeds from sales benefit Mountaintots Christian Day School.
The Mountaintots Christian Day School’s biannual Market on the Mountain consignment sale was held Sept. 21-22 at the Student Center on the Mountaintop Community Church in Vestavia.
Before doors opened, shoppers arrived and were lining the sidewalk, waiting in line to shop for kids' toys, equipment, furniture and more.
Tables of toys and racks of clothes filled the auditorium as people milled between. Children's clothing, games, baby carriers, bags and Halloween costumes were some of the inventory included.
The proceeds from sales benefitted Mountaintots Christian Day School.