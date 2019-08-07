Vestavia Hills Marine veteran wins AR-15 rifle in American Legion raffle

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ryan Winslow American Legion Post 911 American Legion rifle raffle 2019 Ryan Nolfe, a Marine veteran from Vestavia Hills (center), won this AR-15 rifle in a raffle for the Ryan Winslow American Legion Post 911. Pictured with him, from left, are Post 911 Commander Ginger Branson, Alabama American Legion Commander Ron Bradstreet, Karen Johnson of Hoover Tactical Firearms and Peyton Ligon, service officer for Post 911.

The Hoover-based Ryan Winslow American Legion Post 911 recently raised more than $3,300 to support veterans in need with a raffle of an AR-15 rifle.

The post sold more than 900 tickets for the raffle at a price of $5 each or five for $20, said Peyton Ligon, the chapter’s service officer. Ryan Nolfe, a Marine veteran from Vestavia Hills, was the winner.

The rifle, provided by Hoover Tactical Firearms at cost plus taxes, cost $571.

The post already has started another raffle for “Christmas cash,” with a top prize of $1,000, second prize of $250 and third prize of $100. Tickets for that raffle also are $5 each or five for $20.

Tickets can be obtained at Hoover Tactical Firearms on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or at the Alabama Gun Collectors Association show at the Finley Center on Oct. 5-6. The drawing is scheduled at the Post 911 meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Hoover Tactical Firearms.