Vestavia Hills Marine veteran wins AR-15 rifle in American Legion raffle

The Hoover-based Ryan Winslow American Legion Post 911 recently raised more than $3,300 to support veterans in need with a raffle of an AR-15 rifle.

The post sold more than 900 tickets for the raffle at a price of $5 each or five for $20, said Peyton Ligon, the chapter’s service officer. Ryan Nolfe, a Marine veteran from Vestavia Hills, was the winner.

The rifle, provided by Hoover Tactical Firearms at cost plus taxes, cost $571.

The post already has started another raffle for “Christmas cash,” with a top prize of $1,000, second prize of $250 and third prize of $100. Tickets for that raffle also are $5 each or five for $20.

Tickets can be obtained at Hoover Tactical Firearms on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or at the Alabama Gun Collectors Association show at the Finley Center on Oct. 5-6. The drawing is scheduled at the Post 911 meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Hoover Tactical Firearms.

