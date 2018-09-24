Mad scientist to visit Vestavia Hills Library for ‘spooktacular’ evening

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelly Powell Children enjoy the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library. This year’s event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

A mad scientist will soon take over the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

For this year’s library spooktacular, Doc Adams, who bills himself as a “mad scientist,” will perform for children. He is “messy and explosive,” the library’s marketing specialist, Kelly Powell, said.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and concludes at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 and will cover the entire library, Powell said.

The event offers a Halloween alternative, as children can dress up in their favorite Halloween costume to enjoy a night of fun at the library.

The spooktacular will feature “old-fashioned Halloween fun” and will include games and crafts for attendees. While it should be similar to last year’s event, it’s not known if the “spooky trails” will be featured at this year’s spooktacular, Powell said.

The spooktacular is free for all who attend, and it presents an opportunity to learn more about the library. Powell said some people come to the event and have never been inside the library, but when they leave, they’ll often make plans to come back.

The event also prepares an opportunity for those who attend to interact with neighbors they may not have had the chance to meet yet, Powell said.

“You can come out and meet your community,” Powell said.

For more information, visit the library online at vestavialibrary.org.