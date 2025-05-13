Lori Moler of Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club wins District 6860 Rotarian of Year

× Expand Photo from Sunrise Rotary Club Facebook page Lori Moler, a member of the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club, was named Rotarian of the Year for Rotary District 6860, which covers the northern half of Alabama, recently.

The award, also known as the Tom Milford Service Above Self Award, was presented during a multi-district Rotary conference in Chattanooga.

The primary criteria for the award is that recipients put service of others above themselves. Other criteria include contributions to the community over the previous five years that is above the services for which one is paid, including improving the quality of life for others or showing acts of compassion, empathy and volunteerism; having character, strong ethics and actions that have benefited others; and leaving a lasting impact on the community that survives the individual through service to others.