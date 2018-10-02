Local to participate in Where's the Chair breast cancer fundraiser

× Expand Courtesy of the American Cancer Society Where's The Chair Wednesdays The American Cancer Society's Junior Executive Board is holding Where's The Chair Wednesdays as a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.

The American Cancer Society’s Junior Executive Board will be holding a Where’s the Chair Wednesdays awareness campaign in October. The event invites participants to search for a giant pink chair around Birmingham in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

During the challenge, participants can listen to Birmingham Mountain Radio (107.3) for clues of the pink chair’s whereabouts from 7-9 a.m. Using the clues, they will have to locate and post a picture following American Cancer Society Birmingham with #WheresTheChairWednesdays on Instagram. The first person to complete these tasks is the challenge winner. The locations will hold breast cancer awareness information, along with important facts and screening guidelines.

The JEB’s mission is to support the ACS in bringing awareness to all types of cancer through volunteering and fundraising. The Where’s the Chair Wednesdays awareness campaign is just one of their events created to aid the ACS in bringing awareness and care to Birmingham.

The JEB includes ACS Hope Lodge Chair Hannah Holsomback.

Cancer hit home for Holsomback, a Cahaba Heights hairstylist, about three years ago, when her best friend’s mom was diagnosed with cancer. She’d had relatives battle the disease and beat it, but when her friend’s mother died in May, it changed her perspective and gave her more motivation to continue her work with the American Cancer Society.

Holsomback had participated in Relay for Life throughout high school and college and joined ACS’s Junior Executive Board as the next step to volunteer. The ACS Hope Lodge gives patients homes, close care and community to aid them in accessing the treatment they need.

Birmingham Hope Lodge is only one of many locations that gives patients and their caretakers a place to stay and a community when they are far from their homes. The Hope Lodges are close to hospitals for regular appointments or in case of emergencies. Not only does the facility provide room and care for their residences, but the volunteers and donors contribute activities and funds to supply a nurturing and safe environment.

“Cancer is something that affects everyone. I think it’s important to keep volunteering until we see a cure,” said Holsomback.