× Expand Submitted by Katie Roach Dudley McGuire Price.

Alabama School of Fine Arts senior and Vestavia Hills resident McGuire Price has been named as a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Price is a student in the school’s Theatre Arts Department. He qualified from among more than 1.5 million entrants nationwide. The nationwide pool of finalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

He was initially picked as semi-finalists based upon his scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In order to advance to the finalist stage, he had to show a record of consistently very high academic performance throughout high school. As a finalist, Price is now being considered to be named a scholar with the opportunity to receive financial awards.

