Vestavia Hills pharmacist turned health educator to lead free Bible study

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsey Elmore Vestavia Hills resident Lindsey Elmore is hosting a live Bible study in October. Photo courtesy of Lindsey Elmore.

Lindsey Elmore trained for a career behind the pharmacy counter: a chemistry degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of California, San Francisco, and residencies at Princeton Baptist Medical Center and New Hanover Regional Medical Center, before joining the pharmacy faculty at Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy.

For more than a decade, though, her work has been elsewhere. She hosts "The Lindsey Elmore Show," a podcast that has drawn more than 1.5 million downloads and taken her to stages in about 35 countries to speak on health and science.

For most of that time, Elmore said, she was teaching only part of what makes up real health: diet, exercise and stress, without addressing the role of a spiritual life. She said she came to understand that gap during a difficult stretch of her own life, when she stepped away from social media for nine months, got sober and returned to the Christian faith she grew up with.

This fall, the Vestavia Hills resident is teaching what she said she'd left out through a series called "New Every Morning," a set of free seven-day Bible studies. The next one, "Steady Under Fire," focuses on spiritual warfare and runs Oct. 12-18 at 7 a.m. CT on Zoom, with replays available. Registration is open at lindseyelmore.com/steady-under-fire.