Library to host spring break ‘staycation’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Children work at a kid’s event at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The library is offering a “staycation” each day from March 25-29 in the children’s department.

For parents looking for something for their children to do during spring break, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering a “staycation” each day from March 25-29 at 3:30 p.m. in the children’s department.

On Monday and Tuesday of spring break week, participants will decorate umbrellas and ceramic banks, respectively, in the Makerspace area. Those wishing to attend need to register for the classes.

Kids can get up close with exotic animals on Wednesday and then enjoy a science show on Thursday, working with “explosions, eruptions and oozing stuff,” Marketing Director Kelly Powell said. No registration is required for those events.

That Friday, a kid-friendly movie will be shown at the library. Parents can call the library for more information about the movie.

On March 19, the library is hosting a dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a magic show performed by Russell Davis at 6:30 p.m. in the community room.

For adults, two events hosted by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will focus on the American Revolutionary War. The first will be held March 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., with an emphasis on how the revolution impacted the Constitution. The second event is slated for March 21 from 1:30 to 3:30, examining the role Spain played in the revolution. Both events will be held in the community room.

