Library events include ‘Love Lights’ for Valentine’s Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Teenagers decorate cookies during a “Cookie War” at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The next “Cookie War” will be Feb. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the treehouse in the teen department.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to make a special gift for your significant other this Valentine’s Day, you might want to pay a visit to the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The library will offer a “Love Lights” workshop, which will feature the creation of luminaries, for adults in the new Makerspace area Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Materials are provided, but registration is required. You can register by calling 978-4678.

Children will be able to use the Makerspace area, which includes a 3D printer, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 3:30 p.m. Each week, children will learn about different topics related to STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics as it relates to education.

The class is held in the children’s program rooms when not in the Makerspace.

The classes, called “Full Steam Ahead,” include learning what you can do with Legos, magnets, math classes and classes focusing on a different country each month. In February, children will learn about China.

“Now they’re going to have a special time to come [to Makerspace],” said Kelly Powell, marketing coordinator for the library.

The printer will allow children to build their own creation, Powell said, and using STEAM programming helps them focus on multiple areas of interest, meaning each child that attends should be able to find something they enjoy.

For teenagers, there will be a “Cookie War,” where they will decorate cookies in a competition that Powell said can get “crazy.”

That event will be Feb. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the treehouse in the teen department.

For more events at the library, visit vestavialibrary.org.