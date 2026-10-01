Liberty Tree celebration honors history and Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photos courtesy of Shelia Bruce. Shelia Bruce, with new Historical Society President Frank Buck.

For Shelia Bruce, preserving history has always been about more than old photographs, documents and stories. It is about loving a community enough to make sure its story is remembered.

Bruce has lived in Vestavia Hills for 50 years. She and her husband, Jack, raised their two children here, and for decades she has served her community through the Vestavia Hills Historical Society, the Beautification Board, the PTA and her church, Shades Mountain Baptist.

After 25 years as an officer and 15 as president of the Vestavia Hills Historical Society, Bruce is excited about its upcoming Liberty Tree celebration.

Expand Photos courtesy of Shelia Bruce. Alan Coshatt, Shelia Bruce and Mayor Ashley Curry.

The celebration will take place Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The tree was awarded to the Vestavia Hills Historical Society to represent Jefferson County as part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Historical Society Vice President Karen Shallenberg applied for the tree, with the support of Mayor Ashley Curry and Bruce.

“With the competition from other historical societies and interest in the county we could only hope,” Bruce said. “Guess what! The Vestavia Hills Historical Society received the Liberty Tree for Jefferson County to celebrate our country’s 250 years.”

The celebration will feature a Revolutionary-era Color Guard from the Sons of the American Revolution, patriotic music from Shades Mountain Baptist Church and Patriotic Pete from Montevallo, speaking in period dialect.

For Bruce, the Liberty Tree is another way to connect Vestavia Hills residents with the history they are part of.

Bruce became involved with the Historical Society more than 25 years ago through Pat and Jack Barr, Preston Pannell, Mary Bird, Pat Linton and Frances Poor. She later served as secretary before becoming president.

“I was inspired by them to see this work continued,” she said.

During her years with the Society, Bruce points to several accomplishments, including the discovery of a statue from George Ward’s home long thought destroyed — later identified as the Goddess Diana and preserved in the Library in the Forest’s Historical Room.

The Society also found National Archives documentation, including hundreds of letters and original drawings, confirming the Olmsted Brothers designed Vestavia Hills.

Expand Photos courtesy of Shelia Bruce. Shelia Bruce with Vestavia Hills Fire Chief Marvin Green.

Perhaps one of Bruce’s greatest concerns, however, is making sure today’s history is not lost tomorrow.

With help from volunteers and students, the Society has worked to digitize its hard-copy archives and preserve them in the cloud.

“This protects our history from possibly being destroyed through fire, storms or possibly any other accidental causes,” Bruce said.

Bruce believes preserving Vestavia’s history will require the entire community as the city continues to grow.

“I encourage this community to get involved with your historical society,” she said. “They have great meetings with excellent historical speakers about your community’s history, snacks and you see people you haven’t seen in a long time. It’s fun.”

For Bruce, that passion for history began long before Vestavia Hills. Growing up on a farm near Guntersville Lake, she learned from her grandparents the importance of passing down knowledge and traditions — lessons she now shares with her own grandchildren.

Her hope for the Historical Society is simple.

“I hope my legacy is that I loved our city of Vestavia Hills and had a passion to learn to preserve our history,” Bruce said. “I encourage the future leaders to embrace and enjoy the same passion.”

On Oct. 20, the Liberty Tree will give Vestavia Hills another chance to do just that — celebrate the past and plant a living reminder for generations to come.