Liberty Park house named Parade of Homes Best in Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders The Tobe, built in Liberty Park, received Best in Show at the Spring Parade of Homes.

The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders (GBAHB) recently held this year’s Spring Parade of Homes, and the Parade homes were judged and received recognition.

Gold, Silver or Bronze levels were given to 73 homes by the judges, based on criteria such as context, exterior design, interior floor plan, the individual rooms of the homes, special design features, overall quality and innovativeness in responding to their target market.

The Best In Show Winner, named "The Tobe," was built by Drummond Built Homes in Liberty Park at 879 Vestlake Ridge Drive.

The participants in the Parade of Homes were designed and built by several local development companies throughout Jefferson and Shelby County.

Submitted by Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders