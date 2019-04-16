Leadership Vestavia Hills to host annual Spring Baseball Clinic with the Barons

× Expand Leadership Vestavia Hills will host its eighth annual Spring Baseball Clinic with the Birmingham Barons.

Leadership Vestavia Hills will host its eighth annual Spring Baseball Clinic with the Birmingham Barons for the Vestavia Hills City Schools students with disabilities and students from The Exceptional Foundation on Tuesday, April 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wald Park Fields.

The students will have an opportunity to sharpen their playing skills and learn more about baseball. Barons team members will coach kids in batting, fielding, and base running, and afterwards they will join the students for lunch in the park. The clinic also helps students develop socialization, motor skills, and sports skills in a community setting while having fun.

Submitted by Leadership Vestavia Hills.