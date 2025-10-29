Junior League welcomes 5 chambers to joint coffee social

1 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
2 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here are representatives from the five chambers and the Junior League.
3 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Michelle Hawkins of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Katherine Graham of Down Syndrome Alabama and Katherine McRee of The Lili Pad.
4 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Food set out for attendees of a Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, for five area chambers of commerce.
5 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Lynn Andrews, an ambassador for the Junior League of Birmingham, welcomes people to a Coffee & Connections event put on at the Junior League office for five chambers of commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
6 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
7 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Heather Gray of The Christian Family Publication, Mary Eller of the Homewood Public Library, Andreia Stechmann of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Collat School of Business and Mary Kathryn Borland of the UAB Collat School of Business.
8 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
9 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Tamara Brown and Tracey Bell of United Community Bank in Vestavia Hills.
10 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
11 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Emma Woodford of Northwestern Mutual, Brooke Kline of Oakworth Capital Bank and Austin Whitt of Northwestern Mutual.
12 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Marissa Mayfield of Anchor Title Co., Cierra Oseya and Julie Knotts of Volare Wealth Advisors.
13 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
14 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
15 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Jennifer Shaw of Oakworth Capital Bank, Heather Atkinson of Helping Hands Services, Lindsey Humphries of Arc of Central Alabama and Missy Haughery of Down Syndrome Alabama.
16 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here are Nan Baldwin of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and Victor Brown of the Birmingham Business Alliance.
17 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Thea McLeod of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Graham of Ramlea Partners and Monica Cowing of CBS 42.
18 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
19 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Niki House of House Glow Management, Mackenzie West of Spectrum Reach and Krissy Holloway of Spectrum Reach.
20 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Judith Wright, Leslie West and Lindsy Gardner of the Homewood Public Library.
21 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
22 of 22
Photo by Jon Anderson
Five chambers of commerce have a joint Coffee & Connections networking event at the Junior League of Birmingham office on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. Shown here, from left, are Ethan Creel of Pro Advisors, Thomas Stubblefield of Pro Advisors, Jackson Glover of Ballast Wealth and Will Wade of West Alabama Bank.
Five chambers of commerce from the Birmingham area joined together for a joint Coffee and Connections networking event Wednesday morning at the Junior League of Birmingham office.
About 130 people attended the event, which involved the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Birmingham Business Alliance.