Junior League of Birmingham seeks to draw attention to poverty with Little Black Dress Initiative

Expand Photo courtesy of Dorothea Staursky Dorothea Staursky is the Vice President of Fund Development at Junior League of Birmingham.

Birmingham metro area, is hosting their annual Little Black Dress Initiative this month. In this interview, Dorethea Starsky, the Vice President of Fund Development for the Junior League of Birmingham, shares what the organization hopes to accomplish through their fundraiser.

Q: Tell us your name, position and JLB and your occupation.

A: My name is Dorothea Starsky, and I'm the Vice President of Fund Development for the Junior League of Birmingham. Professionally, I'm the Director of Oncology Navigation and Support Services at the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB Medicine.

Q: Why did you join the League and what do you enjoy most about being a member?

A: I joined the Junior League of Birmingham because service to my community and to others has always been profoundly important to me. When I joined the JLB in 2019, I had just moved back to Birmingham and I was eager to get involved in the community and to network with others.

I love the Junior League of Birmingham for all that it is and for all that it does for our local community and for the development of women. I very much enjoy serving hand-in-hand with my fellow members, who have turned into great friends.

Q: What is LBDI and how did it start?

A: LBDI, or the Little Black Dress Initiative, is a fundraising and awareness campaign that harnesses the power of social media to bring awareness about the restrictions that poverty places on individuals. LBDI was started in 2014 by the Junior League of London. For five consecutive days, our JLB members will wear black in order to spark conversations around poverty, the Junior League's mission and all of our impact areas.

Q: What is the goal for the JLB’s LBDI campaign?

A: We hope to raise $100,000 through theLittle Black Dress Initiative campaign, March 10 through March 14. We also hope that, through the LBDI campaign, that we will be able to spark conversations about the Junior League's mission and each of our impact areas.

Q: What do you want people to learn about the JLB through this initiative?

A: Through the Little Black Dress Initiative, I hope that individuals will learn about theJunior League of Birmingham, the work that we do, our mission, our pillars and all of our community partners that we support.

We're focusing LBDI on one of our pillars: overcoming poverty and financial instability. I hope that you will go and learn more at our website, jlbonline.com.