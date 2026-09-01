Joshua Maners carries infectious spirit into next chapter

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Joshua Maners at his home in Vestavia Hills.

Joshua Maners is easy to notice in a room, but not for the reasons people usually expect.

At Vestavia Hills High School, he was often the one greeting someone by name, laughing mid conversation or stopping to make sure someone else felt included before moving on with his day. Classmates say it was never performative — it’s just who he is.

Joshua has a way of being present that people remember. Not because he demands attention but because he offers it genuinely — through greetings, humor and kindness that has followed him from middle school to graduation and now into his next chapter at Samford University’s Turning Points program.

Expand Photos by David Leong. Joshua Maners’ infectious spirit will follow him from his Vestavia Hills High School days to Samford University, as part of the school’s Turning Points program this fall.

Recently graduated from Vestavia Hills High School with a 4.0 GPA, Joshua is stepping into college life with Down syndrome but without the limitations others might assume come with it. Instead, his path reflects something broader: a student fully engaged in academics, leadership, employment, friendships and community life, now continuing that journey in a structured college inclusion program designed to expand independence and opportunity.

At Vestavia, Joshua built a resume that showcases service and involvement. He was a varsity bowler on a state championship team, a member of the National Honor Society and a participant in Vestavia News Network, the school’s daily broadcast program. He was also a school ambassador, mentor to younger students and volunteer with Miracle League Baseball. And this was all while he worked in multiple community and campus settings, including Vestavia Bowl, Sol Azteca, a thrift store and Samford University’s campus bookstore.

But even that list does not fully describe how people talk about him.

“Everybody loves Joshua,” said family friend David Leong. “He is one of the most well-loved people in the senior class.”

The words most often used to describe him — friendly, adaptable, hardworking — are accurate. But they are also incomplete.

His best friend Tatum Osborne tried to put language to what those words miss.

“The words ‘resilient,’ ‘friendly,’ ‘funny,’ ‘loving’ and ‘deep thinker’ don’t quite adequately describe my friend Joshua, but they are as close as I can get,” she said. “He loves unconditionally and always knows how to make me laugh. He has never met a stranger and seems to know exactly when someone needs a high five or a smile. He understands emotions deeply and is there for me when I am struggling. People are often surprised by his depth and emotional capacity when they speak with him.”

Expand Photos by David Leong.

Her words reflect something that those who know Joshua recognize quickly: his ability to connect is not surface level. It is intuitive, steady and deeply relational.

Tatum’s friendship with Joshua began in middle school and grew into one of the defining relationships of his high school years. She included him in dances, school events and celebrations, making sure he had a place in moments that are not always naturally inclusive for every student.

Over time, that friendship became something larger than companionship.

“Joshua stretches me in ways for which I will be eternally grateful,” she said. “My passion for advocacy and inclusion has grown from watching the life Joshua lives and the desires he holds. I would not be the same person I am today without our friendship.”

She added that his life has challenged her thinking about ability and worth.

“He doesn’t have as many opportunities as some of his peers solely because he happens to have Down syndrome. He has taught me to reject the idea of ranking people based upon their perceived ability level. The Lord’s mission for our lives is to worship Him and make His name known, and my friendship with Joshua has given practical direction and purpose to that mission in my life.”

Those reflections sit alongside the more visible parts of Joshua’s high school experience — athletics, leadership and work — but together they create a fuller picture of how he has moved through his community: not on the margins of participation but in its center.

On the bowling team, he was part of a state championship run under Coach Todd Evans, a coach his family says treated him not as an exception but as a teammate. That sense of belonging extended into leadership roles as a school ambassador, where Joshua greeted guests and helped guide visitors at school events. It also extended into Vestavia News Network, where he worked in production and broadcast roles, contributing to the daily rhythm of student media.

He was also sometimes humorously known as the team’s “Director of Snacks,” a title that reflected both his personality and his place within the group: someone trusted, included and relied upon.

Outside of school, Joshua’s involvement in the community was equally consistent. He worked internships and part-time jobs that gave him experience in real workplace environments. At Samford University’s campus bookstore, he stocked merchandise and greeted customers. At Sol Azteca, he helped serve guests and maintain dining spaces. At Vestavia Bowl, he assisted with equipment and operations. At the humane society, he supported animal care tasks like cleaning bowls, washing towels and helping visitors.

Each role carried different responsibilities, but together they point to something central about Joshua: He shows up.

His mother, Allison Maners, describes that presence as something that has shaped their entire family.

Expand Photos by David Leong.

“Having a child with Down syndrome was the greatest gift that I didn’t know I would want or need,” she said. “We didn’t know he had DS until he was born. We were scared of the unknown but pressed into the Lord, fully trusting Him to show us the way. He has brought nothing but joy to our lives and anyone he is close to.”

She recalls moments that revealed his instinctive empathy, including one from his early childhood that happened at Children’s Hospital. In the waiting room, a man sat near Joshua and his mother. The man was withdrawn and pulled his hood over his face. While the adults kept their distance, Joshua — about four years old at the time — walked over and placed his hand on the man. By the end of the visit, the man was laughing and playing along with Joshua.

“It was a huge lesson for me,” his mother wrote. “I saw an ominous, dirty person … Joshua saw a beautiful soul.”

That perspective — seeing people without pretense or ranking — has followed him into every stage of life, and now, it follows him into college.

Joshua is entering Samford University’s Turning Points program, an initiative designed to include students with disabilities in full campus life while helping them build academic, vocational and independent living skills. The program places students in classes, internships and social experiences alongside peers with the goal of meaningful employment and greater independence.

For Joshua, that means something simple and exciting: being part of college life.

He has already expressed interest in working out at the gym, attending campus events, making new friends and participating in traditions like Step Sing and fraternity rush. He is familiar with the campus rhythm due to his time working in the bookstore — but this time he returns as a student.

His goals are not complicated. “I love to flirt,” Joshua said, smiling and laughing.

“He really does,” his mother laughed. “One of his main goals is to earn his ‘Mr.’ degree at Samford! Joshua has always said he wants to be a husband and a dad when he grows up.”

But he wants more: a job, friends and a life filled with connection.

When asked what he wants people to know about him, Joshua easily said, “That I am nice.”

At Vestavia Hills High School, graduates of 2026 voted him the “most likely to brighten your day” in one of the largest graduating classes in the school’s history.

And as soon as you meet him, you understand that it is the perfect description for him.