I Love America Night moves to high school

× Expand Photo by Lee Weissman. Charlie Gualano waits for her temporary tattoo to be finished during the annual I Love America Day. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual I Love America Night on July 2, 2018, after a rain delay from the previous week.

With the ongoing construction at Wald Park, the annual I Love America Night will move to Vestavia Hills High School this year.

The 38th edition of the event will be held June 27 and will begin at 6 p.m., said Katie Woodruff with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

There will be a sponsor booth, a children’s area with inflatables and the annual Pops in the Park concert, which will be held in the school auditorium. Concert attendees will hear the orchestra from nearby Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

The children’s area and vendor booths will be located in the parking lot between the football field and the band entrance to the high school, Woodruff said.

“We’re actually pretty excited,” Woodruff said of the location change. “It’s going to be nice.”

While the event will eventually move back to Wald Park after the work — being done in conjunction with the city’s Community Spaces plan — is finished, Woodruff said event leaders are looking forward to experiencing I Love America Night at a different venue.

On May 1, people began voting for the movie they wanted shown at the event, Woodruff said. To vote, visit vestaviahills.org.

Woodruff said the event usually brings out about 1,000 to 2,000 people and is a great opportunity to interact with friends and neighbors and promote Vestavia businesses.