How to watch Vestavia's Abbie Stockard in Miss America 2025

Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, a 21-year-old Vestavia Hills native and Auburn University student, is in Orlando for the Miss America 2025 competition this week.

She already has interviewed with the judges and has been busy preparing for preliminaries and participating in other activities.

The preliminaries for Miss America and Miss America’s Teen can be streamed live online at missamerica.tv, and the finals will be streamed live across all time zones on YouTube and on missamerica.tv, according to the Miss America website.

There is a $99 streaming bundle available to watch events live and with video on demand at watchmissamerica.com.

Here’s the schedule for Miss America:

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 6 p.m. central — Miss America preliminary

Thursday, Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m. central — Miss America talent preliminary

Sunday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. central — Miss America finals

MISS ALABAMA’S TEEN

Ali Mims, a Harpersville resident who is Miss Alabama’s Teen, also is in Orlando for the national teen competition. Here is the schedule for the teen competition:

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. central — Miss America’s Teen preliminary

Thursday, Jan. 2, 3:30 p.m. central — Miss America’s Teen talent preliminary

Saturday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m. central — Miss America’s Teen finals

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama's Teen Instagram page Miss Alabama's Teen Ali Mims is in Orlando for the Miss America's Teen 2025 competition.

