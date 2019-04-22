Heights Hangout returns May 4 to Cahaba Heights

× Expand Staff photo. Cahaba Heights will be hosting the annual Heights Hangout on May 4 this year.

Local bands will return to Heights Village and perform for crowds this May as part of Heights Hangout, a community event bringing together music, food and families.

The event, in its second year, will take place May 4 from 2 to 7 p.m., said Katherine McRee, owner of The Lili Pad and GiGi’s. The event will feature live music, food from local restaurants, including, but not limited to: Martin’s BBQ, Wintzell’s, Blackwell’s, Ashley Mac’s, Fig Tree and Food Bar, McRee said.

The event will be the first “walk-around” event in the new entertainment district of Heights Village, McRee said, and JAM Entertainment will help make it a fun atmosphere for those who attend. The Heights Village parking lot and Pipeline Road will be blocked off for area families who are attending.

Local stores will also offer merchandise and have a presence at the event, which includes a kid zone for children, McRee said. The event is family-friendly, she said.

Tickets are $5 per person, but children 12 and under get in for free. The money goes back to the Cahaba Heights Merchant Association, which goes toward the beautification of Cahaba Heights. The event raised more than $6,000 last year, McRee said.

Event organizers are planning for about 2,000 people this year, McRee said.