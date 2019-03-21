Harris completes Eagle Scout project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Harris Turner hands Mr. Bailey the donation check on March 16.

Turner C. Harris is a ninth-grader at Vestavia Hills High School. He plays football and lettered in wrestling this year. He is only 15 and finished his Eagle Scout project on March 2. He has been with the Liberty Park Troop 76 since he crossed over from the Cub Scouts four years ago. He chose to help the Alabama Veterans Memorial through his project because of their need to have a pathway that was easily accessible for everyone, especially for people who use wheelchairs. The project was to dig out the gravel and replace with pavers for about 216 square feet.Turner's dad, Chris L. Harris, and both grandfathers, Robert L. Harris and Don C. Dahm, are veterans. Turner was able to raise and donate a little more than $2,600 to the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation. This will help them in maintaining the property.

Mr. Bailey (from the foundation) said this is the most funds ever donated from an Eagle Scout project to them.

Submitted by Chris Harris