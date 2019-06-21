Grown Up Comedy launches monthly showcase at Bar 31

× Expand Courtesy of Grown Up Comedy Grown Up Comedy From right, at the first Bar 31 Grown Up Comedy Showcase is Beth Bloomfield, Junior Cook, Patrick Devine, Ernie Kennamer and Comedian Hollywood.

Stand-up comedians and Grown Up Comedy creators Beth Bloomfield and Junior Cook are bringing a new comedy event once a month to the Vestavia community this summer.

Bar 31, located at 1485 Montgomery Highway, is hosting a four-to five-person comedy showcase of a mix of local and regional up-and-coming stand-up comedians. Typically, the showcase is the first Saturday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m., except for this month, when it will be held July 13, Cook said.

Each show has a $5 cover and all participants must be 21 years or older to enter the bar.

“As we get booked at shows around the South, we are meeting and seeing so many great performers. We wanted to have an opportunity to put a show together and bring together great comedians throughout the South and bring them together to this area,” Bloomfield said.

She added that their first showcase, which was May 4, was a huge hit with a full house, and they were pleased the local community came out to support having comedy events in Vestavia.

“There’s a lot going on in Birmingham … but a lot of times if you live in the south suburbs of Birmingham, you don’t always want to be going into downtown,” Bloomfield said.

Cook said when they started their Grown Up Comedy Open Mic night at Barrister’s Tavern about a year ago, they got to know the owner really well. Since the owner of Barrister’s Tavern also owns Bar 31, Cook said, he was willing to work with them to start another comedy event after seeing the success of their first. The Vestavia event, he added, is for more performance-ready comedians to share their material, unlike the Hoover open mic event that encourages new material.

Cook, who will host most of the shows, said each comedian performs 15 to 20 minutes of jokes, while he introduces the chosen comics and gets the audience energized between each set. Cook and Bloomfield hope this showcase brings more comics to the Birmingham area.

“Comics just want time. … The longer set you can perform and more stage time you get, the better you get,” Cook said.

It’s also a way for them to network, Cook added, and get to know other comedians, both regional and local. They plan to make each line-up a diverse crowd with a little bit of everything, Cook said.

“People should come if they like to laugh. It’s also a great, fun night out for a low price,” Bloomfield said, adding that people are not required to purchase anything.

At 9 p.m., she said, a live band plays, which people can stay and watch for further entertainment.

“We are very appreciative of Bar 31 and also the owner of Barrister’s, very appreciative of them supporting us and helping us,” Cook said.

To inquire about booking, email grownupcomedyal@gmail.com. Go to Grown Up Comedy’s Facebook page, facebook.com/GrownUpComedy, to keep up with events.