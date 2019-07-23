Group celebrates 90th birthday of former principal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Billie Allbritton. A group of teachers and friends recognize the 90th birthday of former VHEW principal Ozilene Cartee.

On July 13, a group of past teachers, administrators and friends gathered at First Watch in Vestavia Hills City Center to celebrate the 90th birthday of Ozilene Cartee.

Cartee began her career as a math teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and later became a counselor. In 1978, she became the principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and served in that position through 1991. During that period she led the school through a tremendous time of growth, as it went from a K-5 school of 300+ to a K-3 school of more than 750 students.

Her wisdom, intellect and humility became the model for West’s fellow educators. To Cartee, every child has tremendous potential and should be respected as such. That spirit continues today.

Submitted by Billie Allbritton.