Get to Know: Vestavia Hills Deputy Fire Chief Scott Ferrell

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Scott Ferrell is the Vestavia Hills deputy fire chief for administration.

Scott Ferrell is the deputy fire chief for administration for the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.

Q: How long have you been with the department?

A: I just got my 25 years in.

Q: Have you worked elsewhere?

A: I worked at Rocky Ridge. That’s where I got my start in the fire service.

Q: How long were you there?

A: Probably a year and a half.

Q: What would you say is the best part about your job?

A: The thing I like about my job now is not knowing what the day holds. You may have planned to get this done or get this done, but that may get thrown out the window at the end of the day just because of calls coming in — stuff more important happened that you need to take care of.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to get in the fire service to begin with?

A: I really don’t know because I never had any family in the fire service. I just enjoy helping people.

Q: If you had to highlight something from your career thus far, what’s something that jumps out at you?

A: Just the people you get to work with — the good firemen. You see so many good people and learn so much from them.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work? Do you have hobbies?

A: I have kids. I have a ninth grader and an 11th grader. It’s every day. They’re involved in sports and other activities, so I’m constantly going to their stuff. Not much time for playing golf. I enjoy going fishing when there’s time.

Q: Where do you like to go fishing?

A: We have a private lake off Caldwell Mill. Me and my son — we go fishing there.

Q: Do you travel much?

A: We do, but it’s because of my daughter playing softball and my son being on the track team. We plan our vacations around that. We go to neighboring states a lot for tournaments and stuff like that.

Q: If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you like to go?

A: The Caribbean.

Q: What would you do?

A: Just enjoy the water and the sand.

Q: How long have y’all been married?

A: Twenty-three years. My wife’s name is Amy.

Q: What’s the best part to you about living here in Vestavia Hills?

A: Just the people I work with, the city administration. It’s the quality of life — just the opportunities you have.

Q: If you could give a fire safety tip to the general public, what’s the biggest thing you would want to stress?

A: Have smoke detectors and make sure they work. I think that’s what leads to fewer fire deaths. It’s the smoke that kills you. It’s not the fire.