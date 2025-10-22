Get to Know: Wade MacDonald, Alabama Visual Arts Network

× Expand Photo courtesy of AVAN Wade MacDonald of the Alabama Visual Arts Network in Vestavia Hills, is an assistant professor of Art and the ceramics director with the Departmental Undergraduate Programs at the University of Alabama.

Wade MacDonald is an assistant professor of Art and the ceramics director with the Departmental Undergraduate Programs at the University of Alabama. He is a leader of the Alabama Visual Arts Network, located in Vestavia Hills at 3179 Green Valley Road, Suite 301.

Q: Tell our readers a little about the Alabama Visual Arts Network?

A: The Alabama Visual Arts Network, or ALVAN, is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to connecting, supporting and celebrating artists and the visual arts in Alabama. We bring together artists, educators, students and arts supporters to strengthen the role of the arts in communities across the state.

ALVAN’s most known area of programming is our annual Alabama Clay Conference, where hundreds of attendees come from around the Southeast to participate and learn from internationally recognized ceramic artists. I served as the host for our February 2025 conference at the University of Alabama, where I am an assistant professor of art in ceramics. It was great to see so much talent brought together to expand art culture and skill. We are looking forward to our 2026 conference, which will be hosted in Huntsville.

Another ALVAN program we are excited to launch is the Alabama Arts Trail, which highlights the breadth of talent in Alabama’s artists and builds opportunities for the community to engage with and be inspired by their work. Currently, we have a digital platform through our website that hosts an interactive map, which is growing by the day with additional artists, studios, galleries and educational institutions.

Q: What is the mission of the Alabama Visual Arts Network?

A: ALVAN has promoted a culture in which visual art is embraced for its contributions to economy, community and human fulfillment since 1968.

Q: What is Alabama Visual Arts Network’s vision for the future? How do you see this nonprofit growing?

A: ALVAN is in a season of growth, and it’s an exciting time. The visual arts are not only a source of inspiration, beauty and reflection, but also a force that strengthens education, fuels the economy and brings people together. We will continue to build on our strong foundation of connecting artists and communities across Alabama so that creativity is celebrated as part of everyday life.