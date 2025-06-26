Get to Know: Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex lifeguard Ashley Ferguson

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ashley Ferguson is a lifeguard at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex.

Ashley Ferguson, a nursing student, is in her third summer as a lifeguard at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex.

Q: What do you like about working as a lifeguard?

A: Personally, I enjoy being able to sit outside and be in a family atmosphere and … if somebody needed something, in that instant and in that moment, to be able to be the person they go to and to be counted on to watch their kids.

Q: Have you ever had to jump in and assist somebody?

A: I have. We had a kid walk into the deep end, and I had to jump in and get her, but we haven’t had a lot of those occurrences luckily.

Q: What’s the thing you like least about lifeguarding?

A: When it gets really, really hot, the part that’s not the greatest about it is being outside with it being so hot because then you’re tired, and you’re more likely to miss important things, and that kind of worries me a little bit for other guards as well. Being able to be on point and to pay attention is the most important thing.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to do this in the first place?A: I love the pool. I love outside. I love seeing families together. I’m all about a good atmosphere where families can come and hang out. To be able to be a part of that every day is just a great experience all around.

Q: Is this just a summer thing for you?

A: I’ve done it the last three summers because right now I’m in school for nursing. So throughout the school year, I’m busy taking classes and doing clinicals, but during the summer, I like to come back here. When I’m not studying or doing something for school, I like to be here at the pool.

Q: Where are you in school?

A: Right now, I’m at UAB and Jeff State’s combined nursing program.

Q: Do you live here in Vestavia?

A: Yes.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: In 10 years, I would see myself working in the hospital with children, and hopefully with a family.

Q: Do you have a preferred city you want to be in? Is it here in Birmingham or somewhere else?A: I think I want to stay at home. I want to be here in Birmingham. If I’m lucky enough, I want to work at Children’s in the NICU [neonatal intensive care unit]. I kind of want to hang out here because I have family and relatives that are all at Children’s working in the NICU and the CVICU [cardiovascular intensive care unit]. It’s like a family thing.

Q: Is this your parents?

A: Yes, my mom is a respiratory therapist at Children’s of Alabama, and my sister is a nurse on the CVICU floor. And my other sister is actually a physical therapist. So it runs in the family.

Q: When you’re not lifeguarding or in school, what do you like to do with your spare time?

A: Relaxing because I feel like I’m constantly on the go or worrying about what I need to complete next on my list. I honestly would say relaxing by the pool or going on a walk, getting lunch.

Q: What’s your favorite music?

A: Right now, we’ve been playing a whole lot of ‘70s music because it’s family friendly and has some good tunes.

Q: Are you talking about here at the pool?

A: Mmm hmm. That or like country — Chris Stapleton. Maybe some Taylor Swift every now and then.

Q: Have you ever been to any concerts?

A: I’ve been to a Chris Stapleton concert, and I’ve been to a Pink concert. That was a lot of fun. I’d recommend that to anybody.

Q: Do you watch many movies?

A: Yes, I love superhero movies, mainly because my Dad and brother are big, huge superhero people, so I’m kind of forced to watch that, but I also love mystery movies and crime stuff.

Q: What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A: Right now, I would say either “Moana” from the Disney Channel or “Black Panther.”

Q: If you could change one thing about Vestavia Hills, what would it be?

A: I would make things more available to the public, more welcoming and not as many things having to have a membership to get in. I wish we were more open arms to everybody and inclusive with all the activities we have because there are so many things you can do around here, but a lot of it requires a type of membership or to have specific access codes to it.

Q: Did you go to Vestavia Hills High School?

A: Yes.

Q: What year did you graduate?

A: I graduated in 2020. I cheered at Vestavia. I got out right when COVID hit.

Q: Did you go through graduation with social distancing and all?

A: I went through graduation on the football field with a mask on. We were all in lawn chairs. I had actually just had my fifth surgery on my foot because I was in a cheerleading accident, so I was in a big ol’ boot, and it was hot outside, and nobody could be near each other. It was definitely an experience to say the least.

Q: Did y’all get to have your prom?

A: No, we didn’t have a prom. We didn’t have anything. I didn’t go on a senior trip, and it was scary for the health care field. My mom was coming back home, and we had to isolate from her all the time. It was a scary time.