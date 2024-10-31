Get To Know: Todd Richardson, Vestavia Library marketing head

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Richardson. Todd Richardson is the head of marketing for the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

As the head of marketing for Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, Todd Richardson promotes the library and its services to the community and businesses.

He works with the entire library’s departments, including its foundation, the Friends of Vestavia Hills Library and the Junior Board.

Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?

A: Working with the community. I work with the chamber. I work with Leadership Vestavia. … I like when I can take the library to places that they don’t expect us. It’s easy for us to say, ‘Hey, come to the library to do stuff.’ I like it when we can take the library to them and do what they’re doing.

Q: If you could read something for enjoyment right now, what kind of book would you pick?

A: I am what I call an aspiring polyglot. It’s someone who speaks more than one language. I’m not very good at it. I’ve studied 10 different languages. I barely speak English, but there is a famous polyglot who’s no longer with us [Kató Lomb]. She’s from Hungary. … I’ve been reading one of her books on how she approached learning multiple languages.

Q: Tell me about the languages you’ve studied.

A: Chinese really doesn’t count because my Chinese friends don’t want to teach me because they say it’s hard. My first language I studied was French. Probably the one I’m most familiar with now is Italian. I’m currently learning Swedish and Swahili. My son is from Bulgaria, so I learned Bulgarian when I was adopting him. I also learned Russian when I worked with orphanages in Russia. And I’ve studied Spanish off and on, and Chinese and Japanese, and I studied German for a year and a half.