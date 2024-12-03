Get to Know: Mountain Chapel Methodist Church Pastor Nick Hughes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Hughes Nick Hughes is the senior pastor at Mountain Chapel Methodist Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Nick Hughes is the senior pastor at Mountain Chapel Methodist Church in Vestavia Hills.

Q: Tell me about your background.

A: I was raised in the Panama City Beach area. I became a Christian at 12 years old, grew up around the church and had some involvement through my grandparents, but I felt the call to be a preacher and a pastor when I was 14 years old. I started preaching at that age and went off to Blue Mountain College in Mississippi after high school and got a bachelor of arts in Biblical studies and preached in northeast Mississippi churches while I was a college student, doing pulpit supply ministry and special events like revivals and youth revivals. Following college, I went to New Orleans [Baptist Theological] Seminary, and I earned a master of divinity, and while I was in seminary, I pastored churches in Memphis, Tennessee, and Jackson, Alabama. I started serving in the Methodist church in 2015 and pastored in the Florida panhandle and was in Pike Road before coming here and began our ministry at Mountain Chapel June 1 of this year. I’m married to the former Rebecca Vining of Winfield, Alabama, and she is a public school teacher. We have a little girl, Mary Beth, and we have fallen in love with Mountain Chapel and with this community.

Q: I know the Methodist church sometimes makes assignments. Was this an assignment situation, or did they give you a choice and you choose to come?

A: We are part of the Global Methodist Church, which is a newly formed denomination, and I was serving a church in the Montgomery area in Pike Road that was Global Methodist, and this opportunity came up, and we prayed about it, and we met with a succession team here. I followed Dr. Lewis Archer. He was retiring, and so we were part of a transition plan here at the church for his succession. It was an opportunity that came our way, and we felt like the Lord was in it and felt His leadership. That appointment was certified by our bishop at the time, Scott Jones.

Q: Where do you see the direction of the church going from this point?

A: I see us being a church that is committed to making disciples of Jesus and impacting our community in tangible ways with the love of God. Our church has a strong commitment to discipleship. Many of our members are active in small group ministry and seek to grow closer to Christ that way and in community with each other, and I think that is going to deepen and develop in the years to come. I see us being a traditional church that espouses traditional and classical worship. We are evangelistic. We are interested in reaching people for Christ and preaching the gospel. That’s who we are. That’s in our DNA. I see that being who we continue to progress to be in the future. I think we are a church that is filled with an incredible potential with our campus and with our people to reach a multitude of people.

Q: What’s something about yourself outside of ministry that people might find interesting. Do you have hobbies?

A: I am an avid hunter. I love to hunt deer. That’s something I got into with my father-in-law up in Winfield and have just really enjoyed it and find peace in the woods. I also enjoy cheering on Ole Miss football.

Q: What do you think of Lane Kiffin?

A: I want him to stay in Oxford. I hope everybody keeps their hands off of him.

Q: Where do you go to hunt?

A: I hunt in the Montgomery area, and I hunt in Marion County.

Q: Is this your first time living in the Birmingham area?

A: It’s my third time living in Alabama, but it’s my first time here.

Q: What are your early impressions of the Birmingham area?

A: Birmingham is established. It’s a sophisticated place. The culture here is amazing. I love the diversity of people. The food is incredible. A man could go broke eating out in this town. There’s so much variety, so much stuff to do. We are especially grateful as a family to be raising our daughter here.

Q: What about Vestavia Hills specifically?

A: Vestavia is a close-knit community. It’s very obvious to me these folks pride themselves in their community. It is well-maintained. There is a sense of pride. The school system has a phenomenal reputation. Our church has a preschool that’s been in existence for decades, and just having conversations with the parents there and the staff — this is a solid community. It’s a family-first type community, and it’s a good place to call home.

Q: You mentioned eating out. Have you found a good restaurant you really like so far?

A: I really enjoy just going over to The Ridge across the street from the church. It’s really convenient, but they have a sign up that they don’t want anybody telling about it because “this is your restaurant.” I’ve enjoyed The Pita Stop in Cahaba Heights for the Greek food. That’s a great place. I mostly eat out at lunch. We did try a nice Italian place downtown on Second Avenue [in Birmingham} — Bocca — a couple of weeks ago. That was really cool. It was a swanky spot. It was a good date night for me and my wife.