Get to know: Maurine Batson, board member for Leadership Vestavia Hills

× Expand Maurine Batson Maurine Batson Maurine Batson, board member for Leadership Vestavia Hills

Q: What is Leadership Vestavia Hills?

A: Leadership Vestavia Hills is an organization here in Vestavia, and our goal is to raise and train engaging leaders and kind of have them engage more in our city and do more in the community.

Q: What all does your job entail?

A: So my partner, Emily Irwood, and I organize classes to bring in different speakers — to help teach our class about leadership and teach some more about our city. We have economics day [and] education day. They get to learn about how our fire department and our police department work and just all about our great city.

Q: What is one of your favorite projects in which you have participated?

A: Well, Faith Lenhart and I with the arts council — our project was to develop murals throughout the city. And so we did that down [U.S.] 31. There’s one on the Drew Carter State Farm building. And we started that project. But this year, one project that we are promoting is the Vestavia Hills birthday baskets. Our goal was to get families into businesses and to teach kids more about our city’s history. So these [flyers] have been all over town, and families can scan the QR code. They can learn a little fact about our city and then enter to win one of these awesome baskets. We’ve had over 25 businesses in our community donate over $1,000 worth of prizes. So our community is so responsive and supportive, and we’re hoping we get a lot of people to sign up.