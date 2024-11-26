Get to know: Magic Moments executive director Sandy Naramore

Sandy Naramore is the executive director of Magic Moments, a nonprofit that grants wishes for children in Alabama diagnosed with life-threatening or acute life-altering medical conditions. In this interview, she shares some information about Magic Moments, including their special holiday card sale and how you can get involved.

Q: Tell us about your organization.

A: Hi, I'm Sandy Naramore. I'm the executive director at Magic Moments, the only wish granting organization exclusive to children in the state of Alabama.

This season, we are promoting our holiday cards that have been designed by our recipients. When you open the card, your recipient will see that you have made a donation in their honor. Please go to www.magicmoments.org,and order your cards today. It'll be the best gift you can send.

Q: What is your role with the organization and how did you get involved?

A: I'm the executive director at Magic Moments, and I have been here for eight years. My background was special education. I taught for many years in different systems. I left Mountain Brook many years ago and went to the Hoover system as an assistant principal.

I was there for two years and, after that, I went to Mitchell's Place, which is a center for children with autism and other developmental delay conditions. I did that for nine years before coming to Magic Moments, which is just the love of my life.

This has been an incredible round of eight years. And, if you don't know, we are the only wish granting organization exclusive to kids in Alabama with chronic life-threatening or acute life-altering conditions.

Q: Who does your organization serve?

A: Magic Moments serves children ages four to 18 in the entire state of Alabama. These children have been diagnosed with chronic life-threatening conditions or an acute life-altering situation. We have served children in all 67 counties, and we are 40 years old.

We're very proud that we have provided for over 5,000 children from top-to-bottom of the state of Alabama.

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Sandy Naramore Magic Moments wish recipients with executive director Sandy Naramore (back center). × 2 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Sandy Naramore Magic Moments wish recipients. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Sandy Naramore Magic Moments wish recipient with University of Alabama cheerleaders. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Sandy Naramore Magic Moments executive director Sandy Naramore (right) hosting an event at OWA amusement in Foley, Ala. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Sandy Naramore Magic Moments wish recipients with Magic Moments executive director, Sandy Naramore (far right). × 6 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Sandy Naramore Magic Moments wish recipient with Magic Moments executive director Sandy Naramore (back center). × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Sandy Naramore Magic Moments wish recipients at OWA amusement park in Foley, Ala. Prev Next

Q: Tell us why your mission is important.

A: Our mission of providing magic and happiness to children with life-threatening or life-altering conditions is vital to these children's progress. You would be amazed at the progress and the improvement once a child has received a magic moment. They show.

Doctors and research prove that, when a child is in such a situation, they need something positive and they need hope, and that is our mission to provide.

Q: How can people get involved/help?

A: There are so many ways for people to get involved with Magic Moments. We have opportunities for individuals, for corporations, for families, for schools.

If you will go to our website, www.magicmoments.org,click on, "Get involved," there will be the various ways for you to sign-up.

We have something called a "Magic Maker," and that is the person or group who surprises a child with their magic moment. It's fabulous, and you would love it.