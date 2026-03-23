Get to know: College, career and community specialist Beverley Blount

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I am a graduate of the University of Alabama, and I was an elementary school teacher for nine years. I taught at Edgewood Elementary in Homewood for three years, one year in Fairhope and the other five years abroad (three years in Abu Dhabi, two years in Singapore) teaching third and fourth grade at an American International School. I moved back to the United States in 2024, and I decided I wanted a break from the classroom, but I still wanted to use my background, so I started working at the nonprofit organization College Admissions Made Possible. For CAMP, I am the program manager for Birmingham City Schools, where I get to work with all the high school 11th graders in Birmingham City to improve their skills and prepare for taking the ACT.

Q: What are your hobbies away from work and in your free time?

A: I am a huge traveler. I have been to over 30 countries. I play tennis, and I love being with my family and friends.

Q: Why did you decide to major in education?

A: I started out as a business major, and I was not enjoying my classes. I worked at a summer camp, and it clicked that I was in the wrong major. As soon as I switched majors to education, I realized that I loved everything about what I was doing. I loved my classes, and I was hungry to learn. I also loved the kids I was working with. I think the University of Alabama did a great job with practicum hours and [exposing me] to different types of schools. It was through visiting the different schools I saw that there is so much more to see of the world than in Alabama.

Q: What do you love most about living in Vestavia?

A: I love the trail areas around Life Time, especially when I walk my dog. It is a beautiful, safe area. I also love being close to everything; Vestavia is incredibly convenient.

Q: What is the top travel destination that you would recommend to others?

A: My favorite country in the world, other than the United States, is South Africa. I have been there several times, and I did my student teaching in college in South Africa, where I lived in Port Elizabeth. I checked off my bucket list there. I swam with sharks, went bungee jumping and [did] everything else I could possibly do.

Q: Why do you think it’s important for students to take advantage of opportunities to travel abroad and explore cultures different from their own?

A: This is something I am passionate about. Ever since doing my student teaching in South Africa, my classroom theme was always the bush. I want all kids to see that there is a bigger world out there and there are an endless amount of places to explore. Diversity is such an asset in all facets of life; it’s what makes people better.