Get to Know: Cole Walker, CAMP

Cole Walker, College, Career and Community Specialist for College Admissions Made Possible (CAMP)

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I’m Cole Walker, and I serve as the College, Career and Community Specialist for College Admissions Made Possible. I’m passionate about helping students see their potential and giving them the tools and confidence to reach it. I’m originally from Alabama and have always had a heart for mentorship, leadership and service.

Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Vestavia Hills?

A: The sense of community. People here take pride in their city and genuinely care about one another. It’s a great place to build relationships and invest in the next generation.

Q: Where did you go to college and what did you major in? Did you enjoy your experience in college there?

A: I attended Auburn University and earned my degree in Marketing. My college experience was an incredible time of growth — academically, personally and professionally. I enjoyed being involved on campus, meeting new people and learning how to communicate and lead effectively. My time at Auburn really taught me the value of building connections and finding purpose in everything you do.

Q: What are your primary hobbies outside of work?

A: Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, traveling, trying new restaurants and catching up on sports. I also love listening to music and staying active — anything that helps me recharge and stay balanced.

Q: Where do you work now? What are some of your job responsibilities?

A: I currently work for CAMP. In my role, I help students navigate their college and career pathways by providing guidance, resources and motivation. I also coordinate programs, lead workshops and build partnerships within the community to create opportunities for student growth.

Q: Why did you decide to work in education and in a nonprofit?

A: Education has always been personal to me — it’s the key that opens doors and changes lives. Working in a nonprofit allows me to make a direct impact every day, helping students who may not always see their own potential realize that they can achieve anything with the right support.

Q: What are the most rewarding aspects of working at CAMP?

A: The most rewarding part is seeing the transformation in our students — from uncertainty to confidence. Watching them open that college acceptance letter or step into their first career opportunity reminds me why this work matters.

Q: What is something that most people may not know about you?

A: Most people don’t know that I’m actually a big music lover — I have a playlist for just about every mood. Music has always been a creative outlet for me.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: I see myself continuing to grow within education and leadership — still finding ways to make an impact on students’ lives, whether through program development, mentoring or expanding opportunities through CAMP and beyond.