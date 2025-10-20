Get to Know: Catherine Gamble, marketing manager at Mudtown Eat & Drink

Expand Photo courtesy of Catherine Gamble. Catherine Gamble is the marketing manager at Mudtown Eat & Drink at 3144 Green Valley Road in Cahaba Heights.

Q: How long have you been working at Mudtown?

A: I’ve been with the restaurant for about five years, starting as a server and moving into management in the last year.

Q: What makes Mudtown so unique?

A: What makes Mudtown unique is the true family feel you get from the place. Mudtown has always put community first. We’re tucked away in Cahaba Heights — it feels like one of those places where everybody knows each other. It’s laid-back and welcoming, with that “home away from home” vibe you really can’t replicate.

I actually grew up in Cahaba Heights, right up the street from the restaurant, and funny enough, Dave, the owner, has known my family for years — we just didn’t realize it until I started the job. That connection is part of what makes Mudtown so special.

When the 2011 tornadoes came through Cahaba Heights and devastated much of the community, Mudtown — and Dave, of course — handed out food to people whose homes were damaged and who were out cleaning up. He’s always been deeply involved with the community and makes it a priority to make everyone feel welcome. That spirit carries over into the restaurant with both the staff and our guests.

Q: What is something that customers particularly enjoy at Mudtown?

A: The food is comfort with a Southern twist, plus amazing cocktails you wouldn’t necessarily expect just by looking from the outside. We’re especially known for our burgers — you can never go wrong with them — but our most popular sandwich is the Monte Cristo. It’s got roasted turkey and sliced ham, with dill pickles, pepper jack cheese, and sweet mustard, served between grilled, egg-battered bread, topped with powdered sugar and a side of pepper jelly — it’s definitely a must-try if you’re in town.

Q: What sets Mudtown apart from other restaurants?

A: We’re not trying to be flashy — we’re just consistent and genuine, focused on creating a place where everyone feels welcome. Our team cares about our guests, our food, and making sure every experience feels personal.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

A: We’re so thankful for the Cahaba Heights community and beyond for supporting us all these years. Mudtown is more than just a restaurant — it’s a little piece of the neighborhood, and we’re proud to be part of it. Come try us out if you haven’t already.