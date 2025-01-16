Get To Know: Briarwood dance coach Kate Richardson

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kate Richardson Kate Richardson is the new dance coach at Briarwood Christian School and a Vestavia Hills native.

Kate Richardson is the new head dance team coach at Briarwood Christian School. A native of Vestavia Hills, she was previously on the Auburn University dance team.

Q: What inspired you to work in the education industry?

A: I really feel like I had a passion for high school and middle school-aged women, just because I remember the times of me going through school and having really hard things going on, but then having the escape of dance and having my friends at dance. I think that inspired me to be in education. I understand where they are, where their stresses are, what they're focused on. So I can empathize with them.

Q: What is something great about your school?

A: I think the fact that we can pray before games, and we can outwardly express our faith without having to think about rules and just tiptoeing around things, but we can be open about it and pray for one another. I just think it's cool that we can just be a part of something like that.

Q: Tell us something about you that people might not know.

A: Dance is my biggest hobby, but I have passions like leading worship at my church and singing, playing guitar and piano, and I’ve been working on those skills and trying to steward the gifts that God has given me to the best of my ability. But not a lot of people know that. I write songs, and I play music and sing and all that.