Get to Know: Artisan jeweler Angela Morris

× Expand Photo courtesy of Angela Morris Vestavia Hills rsident Angela Morris creates artisan jewelry.

Vestavia Hills resident Angela Morris makes artisan jewelry, including beaded crosses, bracelets, necklaces, necklace pendants and earrings.

Q: How long have you been doing this?

A: I’ve been doing this a long time. 2019 is when I actually started my etsy site [etsy.com/shop/AngelaMorrisDesigns].

Q: What spurred your interest in jewelry?

A: I’ve always been interested in making things. I did all kinds of crafts and things. I used to paint, and then I had children. It was too hard for me paint, so I started messing around with wire and started doing silverware that had wrapped wire and beads on it. Then I went into the [beaded] crosses, and it morphed into the jewelry. … I use all different kinds of metal. I use copper, silver and actually a thing called German silver, which is kind of like silver but it doesn’t tarnish, and I also use aluminum, and I actually use some brass, too. The last couple of years I went to take a class with a silversmith, so I also do things with sterling silver, and I’ve incorporated stones, like turquoise and lace agate. They’re not gem stones, but they’re semi-precious stones, and I’ve incorporated that in my jewelry as well.

Q: How many shows do you typically go to in a year?

A: Probably about four. I limit that because I have etsy, and I do have my own website [AngelaMorrisDesigns.com].

Q: Are they all here in the Birmingham area?

A: I used to go out of state, but now I’m just focusing in on Alabama. I’ve done shows in northern Alabama, Cullman and Birmingham. I’ve been in Mississippi. I’ve done shows in Georgia, but the older I get, the harder it is, so I’m staying closer to home — within like a couple of hours. I did the Monte Sano show [in Huntsville].

Q: This has been a full-time gig for how long now?

A: It’s been a full-time gig for about four years, I’d say.

Q: Now, you’re starting another full-time job?

A: It’s digital marketing. In another life, I used to sell advertising, and then I decided to do the jewelry full-time. I was able to dedicate more time to it. But I’m an empty nester now, and my husband travels a lot. I’m isolated. My studio’s in my home, and I don’t get to get out unless I do shows. I have joined some organizations to try to reach out and meet more people, but it’s kind of a solitary thing. So I just decided to go back to work. … I’m going to be working out of my house, but I’ll be going out into the field. A majority of the time I’ll be out meeting with customers.

Q: What’s something interesting about you that people might not know?

A: People might now know I have two daughters, and they both live in California. One studied at Pepperdine University, and the other’s at the University of San Diego. So both my girls went out West.

Q: Do you have any other passions other than your jewelry work?

A: I do like to travel. I do like to go to the gem show in Tucson, Arizona. That’s a lot of fun to see all the rocks and crystals and fossils. I just recently went on a trip with my daughter out West. We went to Albuquerque. We did the Grand Canyon. We did Sedona. I travel with my husband. I have a little dog who spends a lot of time with me. He’s constantly next to me while I’m working. His name is Bear. He’s a Parti Yorkie.

Q: What part of Vestavia are you in?

A: Do you know where Mark’s Outdoors is on [U.S.] 31? Up that hill, Patton Creek is in my backyard. I live on top of the hill.

Q: How long have you lived in Vestavia?

A: Nineteen years. We lived in Liberty Park when we moved to Alabama, and then when my youngest went to high school, we moved to the other side. In Liberty Park, we called it Vestavia proper or old Vestavia. People who live in old Vestavia don’t appreciate that. We moved over in 2020 during COVID. … It’s a 30-minute drive from Liberty Park to the high school. Plus, we found this really cool mid-century modern home. It was built in 1958. It’s surrounded by 3 acres, and I’m a collector of barware [shakers and ice buckets] and things from the 1950s, so it fit in with my collection.