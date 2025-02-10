Get to know: Meredith Montgomery, Megan Montgomery Foundation

× Expand Meredith Montgomery

Meredith Montgomery is the executive director of the Megan Montgomery Foundation. Her sister, Megan, was a victim of domestic violence, murdered by her estranged husband in 2019, and the foundation was created to educate young adults on healthy relationships.

Q: What is your role in the organization and how did you get involved?

A: My role in the organization is executive director, and I've been doing it for about a year. My parents and I are the ones who founded the organization. They were basically running it, and they're both retired. And so I was doing something else at the time, and then it was just one of those God things. I asked my mom if they needed help with the foundation and she said, “I thought you would never ask.”

Q: Who does your organization serve?

A: Our organization serves anybody and everybody. But, basically, it's anyone that's college or high school aged that's getting into relationships, going on dates for the first time, but also teachers, faculty, law enforcement judges — anyone and everyone that could benefit from healthy relationship education. … And it needs to be taught just like algebra or science or history. Our mission is to prevent domestic violence before it starts. And that is by educating boys and girls on the healthy and unhealthy aspects of relationships.

Q: How can people get involved?

A: You can contact us on our website contact page, but you could also introduce us to anyone in the school system, a college where we could possibly go and talk to them about implementing healthy relationship education at their organization or school.

Learn more at megansfoundation.org.