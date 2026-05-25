From Vestavia Hills to the Met: Elizabeth Hanje sings way into opera’s spotlight

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Hanje Elizabeth Hanje, a Vestavia Hills native and 2024 Oberlin Conservatory graduate, performs on stage. In late March, she was named one of six winners in the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition, rising above more than 1,400 applicants nationwide to sing at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

On one of the most storied stages in the world, where legends have stood and careers are forever changed, a 23-year-old soprano from Vestavia Hills is preparing to take her place among opera’s most promising new voices.

Elizabeth Hanje, a Vestavia Hills native and graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, in late March was named one of just six award winners in the prestigious Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition, rising above more than 1,400 applicants nationwide. The grand finals took place March 22 at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

It is a milestone that places Hanje squarely in one of classical music’s most important talent pipelines: an annual competition widely regarded as a gateway to major international opera careers.

Her path to this stage began at 15, when she started formal classical voice training with Pelham-based instructor Heather Batey. Even in her early years, Hanje stood out in state and regional competitions, showing a vocal maturity beyond her age. That early promise carried her to the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in music in 2024.

From there, her career accelerated quickly. Hanje earned first place in the Houston Grand Opera’s Eleanor McCollum Competition Concert of Arias, securing a coveted spot in the company’s Butler Studio. She has since appeared in multiple productions, including “Porgy and Bess,” “Suor Angelica” and “Hansel and Gretel.”

In 2025, she continued refining her artistry as an apprentice singer with the Santa Fe Opera, where she received the Outstanding First-Year Apprentice Award — further confirmation of her rising status in the operatic world.

Industry professionals have praised her for both vocal power and interpretive depth, qualities that have made her one of the young sopranos to watch on the national stage.

But behind the accolades and applause is a deeply personal story of perseverance, gratitude and loss.

“Truly a dream come true to be named a Grand Finals Winner,” Hanje said in a Facebook post. “Singing is one of the greatest loves of my life, and to be able to sing on the Met stage and share that gift is an honor I’ll never forget. I think the craziest part is that this is only the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come.”

She expressed deep appreciation for the community that has supported her journey. “I truly cannot thank God enough for the people He has placed in my life. My family, friends, teachers, coaches and mentors who gave every lesson, encouragement and prayer helped bring me this far.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Hanje Elizabeth Hanje with her mother, who died in December after years as one of her daughter’s most devoted supporters. Hanje has said her mother’s belief in her and sacrifices on her behalf were central to her journey to the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition stage.

For Hanje, the achievement is also inseparable from grief. Her mother, one of her earliest and strongest supporters, died in December.

“Losing my mother in December has been the most difficult thing I have ever experienced,” she said. “She was my biggest supporter, and she sacrificed so much to help me pursue this dream. She believed in me more than I believed in myself at times.”

Even in her absence, Hanje said she has felt her mother’s presence throughout the competition season.

“Although she wasn’t able to be there with me physically, I felt her with me throughout the entire process, and I know she would have been so proud of me,” she said. “This was not just for me, but for my mom, who gave her all to see me succeed.”

As she prepares to further her operatic career, Hanje carries both an intense passion and a deeply personal dedication — one that turns every note into something far greater than performance alone.