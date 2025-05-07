From 120 pounds lost to pickleball pro, Ross English is a transformation story

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Picklr. Ross English, the club coordinator at the new Picklr indoor pickleball facility in Vestavia Hills, completed a remarkable personal transformation when he lost 120 pounds while a student at Samford University. Today, at age 31, he is a well-regarded pro pickleball player in addition to running the facility in Vestavia Hills.

You wouldn’t guess it by watching him sprint across the court or command a pickleball clinic with the confidence of a pro. But not long ago, Ross English was a 300-pound graduate student at Samford University — just trying to catch his breath and figure out who he wanted to become.

Today, at 31, English is the club coordinator at The Picklr, the sleek new indoor pickleball facility that opened in March in Vestavia Hills. He’s also a professional pickleball player. But his transformation didn’t start with a paddle in his hand. It started with a simple decision: move.

“I just didn’t want to be sedentary anymore,” English said. “I didn’t set out to lose 120 pounds. I just started walking. Playing intramurals. Doing anything that got me out of a chair and into motion. And that momentum carried me.”

That momentum changed everything. His daily walks around Samford’s campus led to a full-on lifestyle shift. Pounds dropped. Confidence grew. Then he found pickleball — a sport that rewards quick feet, sharp hands and relentless hustle — and something clicked.

“I think a lot of us feel better when we move, whether it’s small or large movements,” he said. “Wherever you start, just getting yourself moving will help.”

What began as a hobby became a passion, then a profession. Today, he competes at a high level and leads all programming at The Picklr — training new players, growing leagues, building community and helping others find the joy in motion that reshaped his own life.

“I get to run around all day now, which is super helpful,” he said, smiling. “But really, it’s about helping other people experience that same breakthrough — on the court and off it.”

His story is exactly why we created The Transformation Project. English’s journey is rooted in small steps, honest effort and daily commitment. It’s not just about physical change — it’s about reclaiming energy, restoring confidence and reshaping your future.

And he’s not alone. Transformation is happening all around us — in gyms, parks, kitchens, classrooms, homes and hearts.

Have you or someone you know gone through or are planning a dramatic personal transformation? Nominate them by emailing tstephens@starnesmedia.com. Let’s celebrate transformation in all its forms — one story at a time.